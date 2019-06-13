Brooklinen’s Got Your Next Beach Towels (and Robe) in the Brand New Hammam Turkish Cotton Collection

At Scouted, we like Brooklinen and its incredible bedding. And the brand has very been busy since spring, launching its first ever shower curtain, stepping up its linen sheet collection, and finally letting us all shop its top-rated bedding on Amazon. And today, Brooklinen is at it again with the Turkish-made Hammam Collection, a beach- and resort-ready collection of towels and robes that are extremely versatile in function and design, perfect for the beach, the pool, a resort, your own bathroom, and even your favorite neighborhood park.

With unique dual-sided weave either in color or calming grays, the robe and towels are immediately decorative in any setting and made with soft, absorbent, and quick-drying fabrics. The Hammam Robe’s looped terry interior makes it ultra-absorbent but the long-staple Turkish cotton is the true standout here, making it a perfect robe for lounging or relaxing wherever you are. You can get it in the Pebble or Beachside style. The Hammam Towel comes in both of those styles and also in Watermelon, Atlantic, and Sand, and is constructed with the same long-staple Turkish cotton and terry interior. And finally, the Hammam Beach Blanket, which naturally comes in the Beachside style, comes with a carrier and boasts the same design and structure of the rest of the collection. And if you’re into more than just one of these, you can, of course, grab a Hammam Towel Bundle or the more comprehensive Hammam Beach Blanket and Towel Bundle. And everything here is Oeko-Tex certified to be free of any harmful chemicals so you can rest assured while you’re comfortably resting.

This collection is near-certainly going to become a Brooklinen classic and fan favorite based on what we’ve seen from the brand and what people love about it. If you want to replace or upgrade your lounge and pool wear this summer, Brooklinen just made it very easy for you to find what you’re looking for.

