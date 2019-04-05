Brooklinen Now Makes Shower Curtain Sets That Come With a Liner and Hooks

My Brooklinen sheets are probably one of the best investments I’ve made into my bedding. But did you know that the premium linen brand also makes some pretty sweet shower curtains?

The brand’s Shower Curtain Set comes in three patterns, Black Dash on White, Black Windowpane on White, and Steel and White Oxford Stripe. And the best part is that it comes with its own liner and hooks. One of the most annoying things about buying a new shower curtain is having to find the liner and the hooks to go with, so the fact that it all comes in a neat package for $68 is a dream.

The curtain itself is made from OEKO-TEX certified cotton percale and the liner is recyclable and biodegradable. It’s the all-in-one package that will elevate any bathroom.

Other Curtains to Consider:

Pine Cone Hill Flamingos Shower Curtain, $120 from Nordstrom: Get a punch of kitsch in the form of this flamingo curtain from Pine Cone Hill. It’s made from 100% cotton and is easily machine-washable if it gets dirty. The pattern, which is watercolor-inspired, gives you a pop of color without going overboard.

Speckled Shower Curtain, $89 from Parachute: Get a more subdued but still impactful look with the speckled option from Parachute. And while you can buy the curtain separately, they do give you the option of buying the liner and rings.

Autumn Color Study Shower Curtain, $69.99 from Society6: When it comes to unique, custom shower curtains, Society6 is where it’s at. This pattern comes for artist WKNDLA and is an interesting way to introduce some color to your bathroom.

Shower Curtain, $75 from Snowe: If you’re more on a linen kick right now, the 100% Belgian flax curtain from Snow comes in three soft colors (Slate Blue, Essential White, and Ash Grey) and has reinforced buttonholes for easy hanging.

