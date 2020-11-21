Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen Sheets Changed The Way I Sleep

I can’t be the only one who dreams of sleeping in super luxurious hotel beds. Think about it: the fluffy pillows, super-soft sheets, insanely cozy blankets. It’s almost like sleeping on a cloud; floating away from our everyday stressors. Needless to say, my goal is to achieve the perfect hotel bed atmosphere, including the slumber that comes along with it, in my own bed. Brooklinen’s Luxe Sateen sheets have brought me one step closer to those dreams. I’ve been searching for a favorite set of sheets for a while now and these most definitely take the cake. They have literally changed the way I sleep.

As someone who once had trouble falling asleep, I now look forward to crawling into bed after a long day working from home. I’ve come to realize, especially in these times, that a good night’s sleep is essential to function. These sheets feel like silky butter against my skin, making it insanely easy to just immerse myself in them.

I have to admit that after reading the reviews, I was a bit skeptical that sheets could be affordable yet spectacular. But, after sleeping in them a few nights, I understood why they are Brooklinen’s best-selling sheets. Aside from being insanely soft, they’re also super breathable due to the cotton material and have a 480 thread count. In case you don’t know what thread count is, in most cases, the higher the thread count, the softer the sheet. In addition, the wide array of simplistic colors and patterns makes them easy to match with any pre-existing comforter set or duvet cover that you have. I have them in cream and they match perfectly with my gray striped comforter.

If you’ve been looking for super comfortable sheets at a pretty affordable price, look no further as these will be perfect for you.

