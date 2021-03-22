Brooklinen’s Silk Pillowcase Gives Your Beauty Rest More Bang for Its Buck

I think I can relate to anyone existing in the throws of socialized beauty standard’s cold grip in saying that I have probably ten bottles and jars of products purely dedicated to keeping my skin and hair soft and smooth. So you can imagine my surprise when I heard on TikTok that one of the best ways to take care of your hair and skin is via a pillowcase. Like most trends I see on social media, I was hesitant to make a silk pillowcase purchase until I saw a familiar name in the game. When I noticed Brooklinen, maker of the internet’s favorite sheets, was in on the trend, I decided to give it a try. Now, I can say their Mulberry Silk Pillowcase has cured my bedhead once and for all, helped my skin, and probably saved me from getting another 3 or 4 bottles of some beauty product.

The Mulberry Silk Pillowcase includes all normal pillowcase functions (i.e. holding a pillow, being a place to put your head) but does it while being kind and caring to my hair. I had been sleeping on cotton for as long as I can remember (because that’s just what you do, right?) and thought that beadhead and dry skin were just facts of life. I didn’t realize my cotton pillowcase was actually the culprit of being afraid of what I saw in the mirror every morning.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Buy at Brooklinen $ 59

The magic of a silk pillowcase comes down to friction prevention. If you think about it, heads are heavy and that weight is being squished against a pillow for 8 hours every night. That weight combined with my own tossing and turning against a material with more traction, such as cotton, was causing the creases in my skin and hair that I was just deciding to live with, as if there was no alternative.

But there is one. Laying down on my Brooklinen pillowcase, I noticed a difference immediately. The silk texture makes it feel like my head and face are being cradled by something as soft and smooth as liquid, as opposed to meeting a fabric that has some roughness as cotton sheets do. as I feel with traditional cotton sheets. The silk fabric itself is cool to the touch and feels almost slippery, in the best way possible, when I turn over in the middle of the night.

But the best results came the morning after. My hair wasn’t stuck at odd angles and there weren’t harsh creases like I was accustomed to. Instead, I woke up with a head of hair almost ready to go out in. While the change in my skin wasn’t as drastic, it felt like my skincare products from the night before were still on my face in the morning instead of it feeling like they had rubbed off like usual. I also noticed a decrease in the lines on my face that I wake up with particularly if I’ve slept on my side.

While the difference between my cotton pillowcase and the silk pillowcase was drastic, it turns out even silk pillowcases aren’t all created equal. The Mulberry Silk Pillowcase from Brooklinen is 100% silk and has no synthetics unlike many other brands. This silk has a higher count of something called mommes, which pretty much just means it is thicker and softer, resulting in a smoother feeling against my skin than some of the satin and silk clothing that I own.

This pillowcase was an effortless addition to my bedroom and hair care routine and made my 8 (or 3) hours of sleep feel a little more beneficial and restful, too.

