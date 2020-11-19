Our Favorite Brooklinen Towels Are on Sale for Black Friday

Showers are supposed to be relaxing, and for the most part, they are. But what about when the shower’s over? Your towel of choice is more important than you think, and so why not get the best towel. Brooklinen’s Super Plush Towels are, in my opinion, just that. They’re made from 100% Turkish Cotton and come in seven different colors (I’m a big fan of the Marled Black). These will make every day a spa day.

Brooklinen’s Super Plush Towels Down From $69 Buy on Brooklinen $ 55

Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.