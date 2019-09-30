Don’t Sleep in a Sweater — Stay Warm with Brooklinen’s Cotton and Cashmere Sheets Instead

In the middle of winter, it may seem like a wise decision to sleep in your sweater. The cold can be biting and sometimes, plain cotton sheets feel icy and unwelcoming. From linen to chambray, there are so many options for non-cotton sheets to combat the cold, but Brooklinen is taking it one step further and making sheets out of luxurious, uber-soft cashmere.

When the brand first launched the sheets, they sold out pretty quickly. Now, they’re back and have a brand new color, too. The heathered cashmere sheets and duvet cover are a blend of cotton and cashmere that are breathable, washable, and durable. You can add them to your bed, no matter the size, from full up to California king. The pillowcases have “envelope” folds, which means you don’t have to worry about the case sloughing off in the middle of the night (something that I deal with on a regular basis with other brands). If you want to add another layer of cashmere-goodness to your bed heading into winter months, the newly launched Cashmere and Lambswool Throw was made to be burrowed into. Brooklinen’s luxe take on affordable bedding is one of the best out there, so why not take cashmere out of your closet and put it on your bed? | Shop at Brooklinen >

