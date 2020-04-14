Sleep Soundly on Brooklyn Bedding's New Sustainably Crafted Boxed Bed

After way too many underwhelming experiences sleeping in others’ guest bedrooms, I made a personal vow to never force future visitors to rest their weary heads on an uncomfortable mattress in my home. I wanted to make our spare bedroom a refuge of sorts — one with only the most comfortable bedding and all the right amenities. Maybe it’s the people-pleaser in me, or perhaps it’s just a genuine aspiration to be the most gracious host.

In any case, a new mattress for the spare room was a top priority purchase after recently buying a home. When I saw that Brooklyn Bedding launched a boxed bed made from environmentally friendly materials at a very reasonable price point ($999 for a Queen), it was kind of a no-brainer.

Last year, Brooklyn Bedding debuted its Brooklyn Bloom Hybrid Bed, which gets its name from its four-layer combination of materials. You’ve got a high-density foam base, individually encased coils, 3" Talalay latex above that, and then a quilted wool and cotton topper. This hybrid approach means you’ve got the best of all mattress worlds: durability, motion isolation, an “anti-gravity” feel, plus the plushness of a cotton topper.

The new Bloom Essential Hybrid essentially offers all the same, but in a more environmentally-friendly version compared to the former. Unlike the OG Hybrid, the Essential Hybrid uses Talalay Echo latex, which is made from unused fabrication cuts that are re-process into the latex foam layers. It also uses much less material, with 1.5” of Echo latex as opposed to 3” of Talalay. It also has an inch of transitional foam, something the OG doesn’t have. It’s also more affordable. The only real downside is that the Essential only has one firmness level, as opposed to three.

The unwrapping experience was very easy — it took maybe 10 minutes total including ditching my old mattress — and the bed inflated instantly with little-to-no gas-off, unlike some other options out there. The bed itself is soft and plush at the entrance while still providing medium-firmness, full-body support all night long.

Maybe I was just abnormally tired, but sleep came extremely easily. I usually read a book or thumb through my Instagram or Facebook for a good 30 minutes in bed before falling asleep, but I dozed off within 10 minutes each night because I couldn’t keep my eyes open. I slept through the night without any issues, and I’m a very light, finicky sleeper.

I admittedly wasn’t super keen on sleeping in the guest room simply because I love the comfort of our master bedroom (and I do love our existing hybrid bed from Nest), but after the first night testing this new bed I looked forward to another few evenings!

Brooklyn Bloom Hybrid Bed Buy on Brooklyn Bedding $ 999

