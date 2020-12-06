Bryan Cranston Breaks Bad Again. And It’s a Thrill to Watch.

In Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston embodied a seemingly honorable man who saw a criminal opportunity, took it, and then took to it. Your Honor, on the other hand, features the actor as an honorable man who’s forced by circumstance to behave in a criminal manner, and discovers that he’s quite good at it—albeit not necessarily good enough to evade capture. For Cranston, it’s a chance to play a variation on the antihero role that brought him such acclaim (including four Best Actor Emmys), and if there’s a single reason to watch this new 10-episode Showtime miniseries, it’s his galvanized performance as a father driven to bend the very rules he upholds in order to keep his loved ones, and himself, safe.

An adaptation of the Israeli TV series Kvodo, creator/writer Peter Moffat’s Your Honor (premiering Sunday, Dec. 6 on Showtime) stars Cranston as Michael Desiato, an esteemed New Orleans judge still coping with the unsolved murder of his beloved photographer wife. On the anniversary of that tragedy, Michael returns home to discover his son Adam (Hunter Doohan) in a state of disarray. By the time this encounter occurs, we’ve already witnessed what’s left Adam in shambles. In a prolonged introductory sequence that gets this legal thriller off to a gripping start, Adam visits the Lower Ninth Ward scene of his mother’s demise, is menaced by a group of Black locals, flees in his car and, while trying to reach his inhaler so he might stave off an asthma attack, accidentally collides with a motorcyclist, killing its driver, 17-year-old Rocco Baxter (Benjamin Hassan Wadsworth). After failing to revive the kid, Adam panics and flees the scene.

Moffat and director Edward Berger stage this calamity with precision, cross-cutting between Adam, Rocco, and Michael—who’s in court, exposing a cop’s lie in a drug-related case against a Black single mother—with an air of mounting, inevitable dread. Upon hearing about this catastrophe, Michael’s natural reaction is to do the right thing and turn Adam in to the authorities. However, when he arrives at the police station, he sees the victim’s family and bolts, because Rocco’s parents aren’t just nobodies; they’re Jimmy (Michael Stuhlbarg) and Gina Baxter (Hope Davis), the kingpins of the city’s most ruthless crime family. Instinctively realizing that identifying Adam as the perpetrator will compel the Baxters to murder his son—and probably him as well—Michael opts for Plan B, which involves covering up Adam’s misdeed.