This Is the Casual Layering Crewneck You Will Wear with Just About Everything This Fall and Winter

We all have a few go-to pieces of clothing. In summer, my wife lives in her Mott & Bow boxy cropped tees and Birkenstock Gizeh sandals. In colder weather, her feet live in her Everlane Glove Boot. And so on. Then we have me, who may swap out my TRVL LITE sneaker from TOMS for a boot, but save for the dog days of summer, I can often be found wearing a Buck Mason Field-Spec Cotton Surplus Crew shirt.

And I’ll let you in on the secret as to why I wear this shirt so often in all four seasons: I like it. A lot. Ah, but why? Well, three reasons. Let’s give each its due.

Firstly, it’s comfortable – the Field-Spec crew is made with a heavy weight cotton that feels a lot like a sports jersey from the 1960s or 70s, if you can use that as a reference point. ) I’ve worn it both with a t-shirt underneath (plus a jacket) and without an undershirt for hours and the thing is as comfortable as any garment I own. The fit is just loose enough not to cling and certainly not to restrict movement, but it’s still not baggy.

Secondly, it’s versatile – I have worn this shirt above shorts and sandals, jeans and boots, under puffer jackets and casual blazers, and it always looks in place. It’s decidedly a casual shirt, but you can actually dress it up with nice jeans or the right slacks. It’s the best layer for impressing friends at the bar, walking with the dog, hitting up the frisbee golf course, and more Lastly, it’s durable – after multiple washes, my Field-Spec shirt still looks great. Its color hasn’t faded and it’s not worn or misshapen.If anything, it’s softer and more comfortable than ever. And all that is good news, as with colder weather coming, this thing is going even more heavily into the rotation.

Field-Spec Cotton Surplus Crew Buy at Buck Mason $ 64

