It’s Official—Buck Mason Perfected the Fleece Jacket

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Fleece jackets are renowned for their coziness and warmth. The typical fleece is slouchy and soft and perfect for casual forays in cool weather, but not necessarily the jacket you’d wear to a nice dinner. Buck Mason’s new Alpine Merino Fleece Pack Jacket bucks that trend with a layer that retains all of the coziness but amps up the class, making it an incredibly versatile layer for everything from apple picking to pumpkin carving to date night.

Buck Mason made a name for itself by perfecting the basics, coming on the scene in 2013 with jeans and t-shirts. The brand continued to do elevated essentials well, expanding the line with shirts, sweats, and outerwear that exude a modern classic vibe. So it’s no surprise that they’ve nailed that look with a fleece offering.

Like a classic leather jacket, the Pack Jacket hits at hip level, with a stand-up collar. It looks equally sharp over a crisp white tee or a button-down, and the woolen fleece is remarkably warm while remaining breathable. The heather black colorway goes with just about anything, and the two patch pockets on the front add to the clean look. The Pack Jacket is not the kind of performance fleece you’d take with you on a backpacking trip, but for just about everything else that comes your way this Fall, it fits the bill and then some.

