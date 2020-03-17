Buck Mason Makes The Ideal T-Shirt For Men

From things that are worth spending a little more on to products you never realized you needed, The Case For reviews make compelling arguments for products that’ll upgrade your life.

About six months ago, I was out to lunch with a friend of mine who could not stop talking about a new T-shirt brand I’d never heard of. “I’ve gotten my entire family to start wearing them,” she boasted, “they should hire me.” I think she could’ve gone on for hours, but I interrupted her. After all, a T-shirt is a T-shirt, right? At the end of the day, what does it really matter? It’s not like one is going to suddenly make me look like Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire, right? “Wrong,” she laughed.

SO, WHAT AM I GETTING MYSELF INTO?

This a T-shirt worth being obsessed over. Buck Mason T-shirts have changed my affinity for a clothing item I once overlooked because of its simplicity. While it might not seem like there are a ton of factors to take into account when making or buying a T-shirt, Buck Mason has taken them all into account for you, from the material, to the hem and cut, in order to develop the ideal T-shirt. The curved hem gives the basic T-Shirt a tailored, polished look, so it hangs in the right places, and is tighter (but not too tight) in others. The neck leaves room to breathe without being too loose. And whether you go with the Pima Cotton or the Slub, they’re both soft, light, and pillowy, as they should be.

WHY IT’S WORTH IT TO GET MULTIPLE

Your search for the ideal T-shirt has come to an end. Buck Mason makes a variety of fun, toned, basic colors so their shirts can be worn as a statement or a basic. But it’s really worth it because the slub cotton is pre-shrunk. This solves my biggest problem with T-shirts in general: whenever I think I’ve found one that’s just the right size for me, it always shrinks and stops fitting how I like it to. Buck Mason shirts won’t change size in the wash. No, they’ll fit perfectly, from the first time you wear them, to the hundredth.

Buck Mason Pima Curved Hem Tee Buy on Buck Mason $ 35 Free Returns

