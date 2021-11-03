Buffalo Mayor Declares Victory Over Socialist Primary Winner With Wild Write-In Vote

In a bitter upset for progressives, four-term incumbent Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown declared victory Tuesday night after apparently defeating his own party’s official nominee India Walton in an unprecedented write-in campaign.

Walton, a self-proclaimed socialist, had beat Brown in the Democratic primary this summer, which normally would have all but ensured her a victory in the general election.

But Brown, seeking a fifth term, did not go quietly. After failing to get his name on the ballot as an independent, he launched a write-in candidacy in an attempt to attract moderates and conservatives—complete with the slogan “Write Down Byron Brown.”

The effort paid off, as with roughly 70 percent of ballots counted, write-in ballots accounted for 59 percent of the vote.

Although it was unknown how many of those ballots contained Brown’s name, he told his supporters he had won.

“They said it was impossible to win as a write-in, but you can never count a Buffalonian out,” Brown told an excited crowd at a campaign watch party.

“The people chose four more years of the Brown administration,” he continued. “The people chose one of the greatest comeback stories in our history.”

Walton—who was endorsed by Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez—told her supporters that “every vote needs to be counted.”

“This is definitely not a concession speech,” she said.

It could be weeks before the results are certified.