Buffy Launched Super-Soft Eucalyptus Sheets to Give You Sustainable, Naturally-Dyed Bedding

Ever since I was graced with the presence of a Buffy comforter in my life, I have been singing its praises. It’s sustainable, breathable, and above all else, really freakin’ soft. So when they told me they were launching sheets made from a similar sustainable eucalyptus fabric as the comforter, I could hear the angels singing (it may be been me).

The Buffy comforters are called The Cloud because of how soft it is and The Breeze for how lightweight it is, but these sheets should be called… something that’s softer and lighter than that. Puppy fur. Marshmallows. They’re soft in a way that makes you want to cuddle immediately. The new Eucalyptus Sheets are made from 100% eucalyptus, which makes them crazy-sustainable and cool-to-the-touch. And, in a departure from their other products, Buffy is trying out colors. Using natural dyes like turmeric, pomegranate, and gardenia, the sheets have the option of soft neutrals like Dark Gray, Light Gray, and Blush. If you want to go au naturale, the White option is made without bleach or harmful dyes. Plus, you can get a duvet cover of the same material if you want the softness but don’t need new sheets. If you want soft sheets that will make you want to stay in bed (even more than you normally want to), these are the sheets for you. | Shop at Buffy >

