Bully Boy Bill Barr is America’s Ultimate Chaos Agent

While Donald Trump now grudgingly acknowledges that the coronavirus won’t magically go away, he and his Department of Justice have spent the past months undermining the ability of states to protect the health of their citizens—and Attorney General William Barr has joined the president in undermining the ability of states and cities to maintain public order.

When Barr finally makes his long delayed appearance before Congress on Tuesday, his campaign to undermine state and local governments should take center stage.

Since March, Trump has invoked principles of federalism in a transparent effort to avoid responsibility for combating the outbreak, and thrust that burden on states that lacked the resources or ability to combat an international health crisis. Although Trump’s dumping of responsibility in the laps of 50 governors was a transparent abdication of responsibility, it also had apparent grounding in a conservative ideology of states’ rights that has long dominated the GOP. Barr, however, has discarded that principle entirely as he used a series of legal actions to try and force state and local governments to bend to Trump’s will.