Bunker Alert: Kim Jong Un May Be About to Test New Missiles

SEOUL—America’s adversaries are calculating how best to exploit American weakness at a time of deep and bitter divisions in the United States. China has announced its move on Hong Kong. Russia is increasingly confident as it looks at the debility of the United States under Donald J. Trump. Iran continues to edge its way out of the nuclear straitjacket it had agreed to with the Obama administration.

And then, there’s North Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s thinking may be as difficult to fathom as Donald Trump’s, but he’s watching carefully to see how the rest of the world responds to the American crisis and assess the optimal moment to show off his latest weapon of mass destruction. The risk is that the mercurial POTUS may decide a strong response to escalation of the North Korean threat would be a great way to distract from strife on his doorstep in the run-up to the presidential election in November.