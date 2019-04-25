Burberry Trenches, Tops, Shoes, and More Are All Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom Rack

Luxury names don’t tend to go on sale very often, but Nordstrom Rack has a huge Burberry sale going on right now.

With up to 60% off over 200 items, you’ll have plenty to choose from. The sale encompasses a ton of different Burberry styles, from the classic trench to more modern tops and sunglasses. There are four different sales pages to check out (shoes, bags and accessories, outerwear, and clothing) so you’ll be more than able to find something you’ll want to give as a gift for Mother’s Day or a gift for yourself. But you’d better hurry up because things are selling out fast.

Standouts include the painterly floral Kensington Jacket for 58% off, the all black Floral Embroidered Tulle Sleeve Tee for 46% off, or the grommeted Bedmont Eyelet Loafer for 60% off.

