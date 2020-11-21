Burrow’s Beautiful Credenza Is 10% Off for Black Friday

- Take 10% off Burrow’s Carta Credenza
- This is the most versatile credenza I’ve come across. It has reversible sliding doors and adjustable shelves so it can be a credenza, media console, sideboard, really, whatever you need it to be.
- Shop the rest of our Black Friday deal picks here.
Burrow makes the best flatpack furniture, and if you’re looking to boost your design and storage space, this “Credenza” is a can’t miss. It’s so versatile, it will work anywhere you put it, as a sideboard or credenza—I personally use it as a media console and couldn’t be happier. The reversible doors and adjustable shelves make putting anything in it a breeze, and there are cord management slots on the bottom because Burrow has thought of just about everything. Use the code DEALS at checkout to get 10% off.
Carta Credenza
Down From $895
Let Scouted guide you to the best Black Friday deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.