Business Casual Staples Are an Extra 50% Off at Club Monaco

Club Monaco continues to churn out approachable, yet unique business casual clothing. Their attention to detail is reflected in their sleek design and timeless silhouettes. With the long weekend away from work approaching, Club Monaco is making you consider shopping for work, with their extra 50% off sale.

The sale itself is stacked with a ton of styles, but start with the newly added styles to get a sense of what you may want to add to your close. Spring is coming, which means the transitional period of weather is closing in, and you don't want to get caught in the the in between.

What to expect from the sale: outerwear for under $200, men's button downs for $35, dresses for as low as $90, and more.

