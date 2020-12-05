Troubled Birds for Troubled Times: Scar Your Friends with These Weird but Hilarious Postcards

I love harassing my friends with my love. With the pandemic, I’ve had to find new and creative ways to harass them. At first, I stepped up my text game, but it wasn’t enough. Eventually, I realized I needed to go back to basics. Like many people during this year, I’ve gotten really into postcards and letters in order to save the USPS. Besides, there’s something special about decorating a physical postcard and sending it out, and there’s nothing like receiving a piece of mail that isn’t a bill or an ad.

That’s why I bought the Troubled Birds postcard set from Mincing Mockingbird. Right away, I was in love. These postcards have lush, beautiful illustrations of various birds paired with a dose of dark humor. Sometimes weird, sometimes borderline threatening, they are always funny and relatable. With variety packs, it can be a hit and miss, but they are all uniquely and perfectly absurd. Whether they’re falling in love despite the warning signs or making unnerving eye contact to correct your grammar, they are all endearing. The Troubled Birds postcards are also thick and glossy, and my friends told me they made it through the mail undamaged — not all my postcards have been so lucky.

I’ll be honest, when they first arrived, I spent about ten minutes sprawled on my floor reading through every single one of them and laughing, snorting, crying then composing myself just enough to start all over again. There were a few moments where I really considered keeping them all to myself, but I realized I had to use them as intended: to bring laughter and pain to my friends and family. Right away, I got out my pen and my stamps, and sent out the first round of postcards. In a few days, I got back various reactions from everyone, ranging from hysterical laughter to disappointed sighs. Multiple friends asked where I got them from so they could get back at me properly.

At the very least, these postcards can show you who is a fellow degenerate, and who could use a few more Troubled Birds postcards to remind them that life’s too short to not be harassed by strange birds.

