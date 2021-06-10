Caitlyn Jenner Refuses to Say Trump Lost the Election: ‘Not Going to Get Into That’

Longshot California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner seemingly played footsie with election denialists and the “Big Lie” on Thursday, telling the women of The View that she wasn’t “going to get into” whether or not she believes former president Donald Trump lost the 2020 election.

The former Olympic champion and reality-TV star has yet to gain any traction in her Quixotic quest to dislodge Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office via a recall election. Despite drawing heavy media attention since announcing her run, polls show only six percent of California voters support the Republican candidate.

Having weathered criticism over her lack of political experience, spotty voting record, and ignorance of key policy issues, Jenner launched a new round of TV interviews this week to breathe life into her flailing campaign, complete with an appearance on The View.

Towards the end of the multi-segment interview, liberal co-host Joy Behar decided to confront Jenner (who is being advised by ex-Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale) about her views on the past presidential election, which Trump still falsely insists was “stolen” from him.

“You say that you’re a Republican, and I’m just wondering because a lot of Republicans in this country believe that Donald Trump won the election and not Joe Biden. Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?” Behar wondered aloud.

“I’m not going to get into that. That election is over with,” Jenner evasively said.

“I think Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump is that he was a disrupter,” she added, prompting the View host to cut her off.

“But did he win? Did he win the election?” Behar exclaimed.

“He was a disrupter when he was president,” Jenner responded, refusing to answer the simple question. “I want to do the same thing. I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system. I want to change that system for the positive. I’m in it for the people.”

During an interview with CNN’s Dana Bash last month, Jenner asserted that she did not, in fact, believe the election was “stolen.” At the same time, Jenner latched onto GOP talking points like “we need to have integrity in our election system” and that there’s a “lot of frustration over that election.”