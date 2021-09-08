Caitlyn Jenner’s Live-In Manager Cashes In On Her Run for Governor

Caitlyn Jenner’s campaign for the California governorship has its fair share of seasoned political consultants—but the person who keeps her other non-political ventures on track also appears to be benefiting from Jenner’s long-shot run.

As of the most recent filing, Jenner has paid $35,000 to Como Ventures LLC, an entity registered by her personal manager and roommate Sophia Hutchins, who has no apparent experience working in politics.

The Olympic star-turned-tabloid sensation’s Republican campaign made five payments to Como Ventures LLC, the most recent on August 15. The filing identifies the two largest payments, of $15,000 as going to “campaign consultants.” Smaller expenditures of $2,192.81, $1,300, and $825 as “candidate travel to New York for press event,” “security services,” and “meetings and appearances,” respectively.