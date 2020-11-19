Gavin Newsom Is the Face of Privileged Liberal Hypocrisy

Liberals never learn. At a time when the erosion of public trust is more dangerous than the plague swirling around us, you would think they would be careful about displays of hypocrisy. Instead, the same technocratic elites who rail about the sin of “privilege” and criticize Donald Trump’s unraveling of the social fabric are telling us by their actions: “Do as I say, not as I do.”

The latest example comes to us by way of Gavin Newsom, California’s Democratic governor, who was photographed maskless at a Nov. 6, birthday party for a lobbyist. In so doing, he violated his own state guidelines. Newsom apologized, but the incident only underscored the widening social distance between the elites and the plebes—and the sense that lockdowns are for the little people, while parties, salon visits, and swanky dinners are for me, but not for thee. Hypocrisy, thy name is Newsom.

And Newsom isn’t the only Californian who thinks he’s above the rules. Sen. Dianne Feinstein was recently spotted walking around the Senate maskless, and Nancy Pelosi—who drew controversy for visiting a hair salon in September—was forced to cancel a dinner she was planning to welcome newly elected House Democrats after the event caused an uproar.