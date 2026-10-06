‘DISGUSTING’ Newsom Tears Into Trump After ‘Deranged’ Offer The president said sacrificing millions of innocent American lives would be a “small price” for winning the war he started with Iran.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has eviscerated Donald Trump for saying he’d allow Iran to destroy two American cities if it meant winning the war he started with the regime.

Newsom, 58, put out a series of furious posts on X after the president, 80, suggested during a Monday rally in Nebraska that allowing Tehran to “take out” Los Angeles and San Diego would be “a very small price to pay” for “keeping the world safe, keeping our country safe.”

Those cities, the largest in California and both controlled by Democrats, are home to more than 5 million people. No other president in U.S. history ever suggested they would accept the mass destruction of an American city, let alone two, as an acceptable cost of victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gavin Newsom's press office calls out Trump's remarks. X/Gavin Newsom Press Office

Newsom immediately shot back at Trump’s “deranged and dangerous” comments, later adding that they were “disgusting” and ought to disqualify the president from office. “This is not normal. None of this is,” he wrote. “And we will continue to remind folks of that every day.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was joined by San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria, who added that Trump should “keep our city out of your reckless war talk,” and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who said that “the role of a president is to protect the country, not to actively threaten it and encourage attacks on American lives.” She later added: “Keep LA out your damn mouth.”

X/Todd Gloria

Trump’s remarks at the Monday rally come as his war of choice with the Islamist regime has helped push his approval ratings down to 32 points, the lowest of his political career so far. They also come ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with the conflict helping Democrats gain a staggering 9-point lead on the generic congressional ballot.

The president campaigned partly on a promise to end foreign military entanglements and boost the economy. The conflict, which he pledged would last a “few weeks” and has now entered its eighth month, has sent gas prices skyrocketing and driven up inflation, with voters now rating unaffordability as one of their chief anxieties going into next month’s races.

X/Karen Bass

Trump has repeatedly assured voters that the conflict will end just as soon as those results are in. Negotiations for a lasting ceasefire remain stalled, Tehran has yet to reopen a vital oil shipping corridor in the region, and Iranian proxies in Yemen have opened a new front in the conflict with attacks over the summer against Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House for comment on this story.

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register