California Mudslides Leave 13 Dead and More Unaccounted For (Photos)

A mudslide in Santa Barbara County on Tuesday has wreaked havoc in the California community. Thirteen people have been declared dead, and with over two dozen who remain missing, authorities have warned the death toll is expected to rise.

Downpours, combined with a vegetation depleted by the recent wildfires in Southern California, caused mud, boulders and downed trees to rapidly tear down the hills. Homes, cars and large trees have been swept away, resulting in blocked roads and trapped residents.

Here are photos showing some of the devastation: