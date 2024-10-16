Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper Drops Hint About Her ‘Least Favorite’ Guest

There was one guest on Call Her Daddy who was so bad host Alex Cooper decided to kill the episode altogether.

Fresh off her interview with Vice President Kamala Harris on the mega-popular podcast, Cooper told The Hollywood Reporter that she had a truly terrible sit down with a male actor who was “just was giving nothing” in response to her questions.

“You could tell he was on a press run,” she said. “I didn’t want to blow his butt up, but I was like, ‘Bro, you don’t want to be here. You aren’t answering any of these questions. Someone put you in this chair you didn’t even know.’”

Cooper has interviewed many notable figures on her show, including Jane Fonda, RuPaul, and Miley Cyrus. She told THR that Cyrus was one of the first celebrities to take a chance on her in 2020. Since then, Call Her Daddy has become a regular stop for celebrities ready and willing to spill the beans.

The show’s massive success resulted in a $60 million three-year deal with Spotify, which made Cooper its highest paid female podcaster. This year she inked a $100 plus million deal with SiriusXM, which will host exclusive content for the show as well as carry her continuously juicy celeb tell-all interviews.

But this one male actor, Cooper said, was not willing to divulge any interesting info—about anything. His responses were so bad that the episode “never aired,” she said explaining that “it was a mutual respect thing of, ‘Let’s not air this because I don’t want my listeners to come at you for not giving anything.’” Cooper has aired interviews over the years with male actors including Chace Crawford, Cole Sprouse, Taylor Lautner, and Adam DeVine.

“Everyone’s promoting something, and I respect it,” Cooper added. “But I always say, ‘I know you are promoting this, but we’ve got to talk about your personal life.’”

She added, “My audience holds me to a certain standard that I need to ask certain questions. How am I not going to ask Gwyneth Paltrow [who’s better in bed], Brad or Ben? This is a fun relationship and sex podcast. We’ve got to go there.”