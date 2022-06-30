The Best Ways to Keep Your Pets Calm and Happy During 4th of July Fireworks

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

4th of July is right around the corner, and for many folks, that means backyard barbecues, swimming in the pool and watching fireworks at night. For pets, the day is not quite as fun. Many dogs and cats get severely nervous and scared from the fireworks shows at night with many barking nonstop or hiding away until they end. If you love your pets (obviously), this can be quite heartbreaking to watch. This is especially the case because there really is not much you can do besides try and comfort them.

Luckily, there are now hundreds of products that you can buy specifically designed to ease you pet’s anxiety. From treats to scent diffusers, there are several different potential remedies you can use to help this weekend. So, before you spend hours going down a rabbit hole of potential remedies, check out the list below of the best items to keep your pets calm during the 4th of July fireworks.

Only Natural Pet Calming Hemp Soft Chews One of the biggest developments in recent years when it comes to calming down anxious pets has been hemp treats. Only Natural Pet Calming Hemp Soft Chews are made with a number of helpful supplements alongside hemp oil such as L-Theanine and chamomille. The treats are designed for dogs and have proven to be incredibly effective with one Amazon reviewer saying they are the “Best thing ever” when it comes to helping calm down a nervous dog. The treats are also carbon neutral and sustainably sourced for shoppers looking at more environmentally conscious options. Buy at Amazon $ 21 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Bach Rescue Remedy Pet Dropper 20mL If you are looking for an option that does not have hemp in it, the Bach Rescue Remedy Pet Dropper is your answer. Made with a combination of homeopathic flowers such as Cherry Plum and Rock Rose, the dropper is meant to be added to food, water or even just straight into your pet’s mouth. The dropper is safe for both dogs and cats, so if you have both, this one product will be all that you need. Furthermore, the drops are also safe for lizards, horses, rabbits and birds if you have a more exotic collection of pets. According to reviews, the Rescue Remedy has been proven to be very effective in helping pets with separation anxiety and easing their fear of loud noises. Buy at Amazon $ 13 Free Shipping | Free Returns

PetHonesty Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs Despite being another hemp treat, the PetHonesty Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs are unique in how they work. Instead of being just for easing anxiety, the treats contain melatonin along with hemp oil, which is a natural supplement designed to improve sleep. So, instead of being used as needed throughout the day, the chews are meant to calm your dog down and gently drift them off to sleep. For a nighttime fireworks show, having your dog simply sleep calmly through the entire show might be the answer you are looking for. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Purina Pro Plan Calming Care Probiotic Powder for Dogs If you are looking for a longer-term solution, the Purina Pro Plan Calming Care Probiotic Power for Dogs is the right answer. Designed to help improve gut health, a major cause of anxiety for humans and dogs alike, the probiotic powder is the right choice to reduce day-to-day stress as well as major events. Along with improving gut health and anxiety, the probiotic powder can also improve your dog’s immune system. According to one Amazon reviewer, the results are subtle but effective over time. Buy at Amazon $ 44 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs with Anxiety and Stress Another hemp chew treat, the Hemp Calming Chews for Dogs with Anxiety and Stress is actually the only one to specifically name fireworks as a potential reason for using the treats. Made with hemp oil, turmeric, valerian extract and chamomile extract, the treats are made to not only calm your dog down, but also reduce joint pain. The hemp chews have been proven to be effective with many Amazon reviewers “in awe” of how well the treats worked and calmed down their dogs. Buy at Amazon $ 40 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Comfort Zone Diffuser Kit for Multi-Cat Calming For the cat lovers among us, many of the options available on the market are made specifically for dogs. The Comfort Zone Diffuser Kit for Multi-Cat Calming is made specifically with cats in mind. Using natural calming pheromones that cats both recognize and respond positively to. Additionally, since you can plug the diffuser into an outlet, you won’t have to worry about feeding a treat or droplet to your cat every time they get anxious or worried. Each supply kit lasts for up to 60 days, so you won’t need to constantly buy new replacements either. Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed If you don’t want to use treats or pheromones to help calm your pet down, the Best Friends by Sheri Calming Donut Cat and Dog Bed is the next best option. A cozy and furry bed made from sturdy polyester, the circular donut shape is meant to help pets naturally curl up and relax while in the bed. The bed also comes in multiple sizes so you can get the option that best fits the size of your own dog and make sure they feel snug and comfortable inside the donut. Buy at Amazon $ 32 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find deals from Sephora, CVS, and more.