This Mini Hard-shell Carry-on Actually Fits Under the Seat

I go back and forth from Austin to Los Angeles at least every six weeks or so, and despite being a frequent flier, I absolutely refuse to check my luggage unless it’s absolutely necessary. Sure, flying with only carry-on luggage does indeed mean you have to cool with packing extra light (I usually stay at my sister’s house, so I just use all of her skincare and toiletries to avoid compliance with TSA’s strangely inconsistent liquid restrictions.) But traveling with a carry-on, whether it be soft or hard-shell isn’t exactly hassle-free either. I can’t even begin to count how many times I’ve begun the boarding process with an appropriately-sized carry-on and personal item (unless I’m flying Spirit, in which case it will likely be an unpleasant flight regardless) only to have flight attendants announce that there’s no more space in the overhead bins.

However, I’ve also tried traveling with soft oversized weekender bags as my carry-on, which tend to hit all of the passengers in the face while I’m making my way to my seat. Clearly, also not the best option. Enter Calpak’s adorable Hue Mini Carry-On suitcase—the answer to my luggage prayers and the best solution I’ve found to the aforementioned struggles. Not only is the pint-sized carry-on overhead bin friendly, but it’s also designed to fit under *most* airline seats—again, if you‘re flying Spirit, I’d suggest double-checking to avoid paying hidden fees for the airline’s infamous “a la carte” amenities.

Calpak Hue Mini Carry-on Suitcase The baby Hue’s dimensions are 16" x 14" x 8" and will fit under most airline seats. Plus, it comes in a selection of chic colorways, including baby pink (!!!). Buy at Calpak $ 165 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Of course, if you’re not used to traveling light, I would suggest using the Hue Mini for weekender trips spanning from two to five days max, depending on your needs and your reason for traveling. If you need to bring a couple of suits with you for back-to-back business meetings, I suggest upgrading to Calpak’s regular Carry-on (one above the mini) size.

Aside from being compact and remarkably cute, Calpak’s Mini Hue Carry-on is engineered with all of the same premium specs you expect from the trusted luggage brand, including a TSA-accepted lock, zippered dividers and pockets, upright and compression straps, and spinner wheels. It’s also super light, weighing in at just slightly over six pounds, so it’s great for tight connections when you’re literally sprinting to the next gate to make your flight. Honestly, even if you’re an over-packer the mini-sized Hue Carry-on really does have a place in any luggage collection.

