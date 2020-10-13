Cook Like a Pro Thanks to Calphaon’s Prime Day Sale

Calphalon is the creme de la creme of cookware, and it’s on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Amazon

We’re all cooking more and so for me, my trusty set of pots and pans have gotten a little worn down. Thankfully, Calphalon, a leader in cookware products, is marking down plenty of pots and pans for Prime Day. You can save $225 on a new set of some of our favorite pots and pans, or score a new espresso machine.

Calphalon Premier Pots and Pans 15-Piece

Down From $650

Buy on Amazon$425

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Calphalon Espresso Machine

Down From $600

Buy on Amazon$420

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Calphalon Cool Touch Countertop Oven

Down From $300

Buy on Amazon$225

Free Shipping | Free Returns

Calphalon Classic Pots and Pans

Down From $230

Buy on Amazon$150

Free Shipping | Free Returns

