This Iconic Calvin Klein Underwear Is Up to 35% Off for Prime Day

Up to 35% off Calvin Klein underwear.

Soft cotton, breathable modal, and other comfy fabrics are what these classic undergarments are made from.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

The last thing you want these days is to run out of clean underwear. Instead of increasing your laundry days, why not pick up a few extra pairs of classic Calvin Klein underwear while it’s on sale for Prime Day? Classic silhouettes and comfy styles are all up to 35% off, including the ever-popular women’s Modern Cotton Bralette.

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette Down from $28 Buy on Amazon $ 14

Calvin Klein Men's Ultra Soft Modal Trunks Down from $21 Buy on Amazon $ 14

Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bikini Panty Buy on Amazon $ 14

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.