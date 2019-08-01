Launching True Wireless Headphones Is a First for Cambridge Audio—and They Did a Really Great Job

When I first opened the Melomania 1 true wireless headphones, I obnoxiously nodded to myself in appreciation of their style. Minimalist and clean, they really hit a new and hopefully trend-setting approach to housing Bluetooth headphones. And the buds themselves follow similar aesthetic. After listening to them, I gained even more appreciation for these in-ear marvels.

From voice control to water resistance that has so far survived my extremely sweaty summer runs, they pack heavy features for their small frame. And that frame, the stylish charging home of the earbuds, packs 36 hours of battery life to charge up the headphones. And once they’re charged, they hold 9 hours of battery life themselves. That means that after spending all day listening to them, you have an additional four charges for you to carry you through the week (if you actually listen to nine hours of audio a day, of course). For a highly-rated upgrade to your true wireless headphones or to get your first pair and know you’re getting quality and high-fidelity, the Melomania 1s are a solid choice. | Get it on Amazon >

