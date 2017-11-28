Can A Kim Kardashian Naked Selfie Still Break The Internet?

A fresh effort to break the internet has been launched by Kim Kardashian, who, this morning, posted a number of nude selfies to promote her latest product launch.

Kardashian proved she is still the undisputed master of social media when the revealing image, posted on Instagram in the early hours of Tuesday morning, racked up over a million likes before breakfast.

She accompanied the post with a straightforward plug for her new product range, writing: “Ultralight Beams highlighters & glosses launching Dec 1st” and directing fans to her KKW Beauty website.

Kardashian famously attempted to first "Break The Internet" back in 2014, when she was the nude cover girl for Paper Magazine’s Winter 2014 issue.

Kim put her famous derriere on display for legendary French photographer Jean-Paul Goude, who recreated his iconic "Champagne Incident" photo, with Kardashian’s butt serving as a table for the glass.

The new image by an unaccredited photographer shows an implicitly nude Kardashian from the lower waist up covered in body glitter with one arm across her breast acting as a kind of organic modesty bar.

The new products will join Kim’s KKW Fragrances, which sold out on their launch less than two weeks ago.

Kardashian has previously defended her decisions to frequently pose naked, writing, after she was criticized for a 2016 post, “I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives. I don’t do drugs, I hardly drink, I’ve never committed a crime — and yet I’m a bad role model for being proud of my body?”

Kardashian has often identified her habit of posting nude selfies as an empowering way to take control of the narrative of her own body, as opposed to the “embarrassment and fear” she initially lived in after a sex tape of Kardashian and singer Ray J was leaked in 2007.