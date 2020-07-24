Can Bars Survive the Pandemic?

The coronavirus has the potential to decimate bars across America. Already a number of well-known establishments have announced that they won’t reopen and many others are struggling to stay afloat during these challenging times.

On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum are joined by Nate Whitehouse, co-founder of Thirst, to talk about his organization’s efforts to get insurance companies and the federal government to help bars stay in business.

So, fix yourself a drink and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars.

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong