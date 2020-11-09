Can Dems Keep It Together Long Enough to Beat McConnell?

Joe Biden is asking Americans to turn down the heat. Some of his strongest supporters are busy lighting one another on fire.

Biden and Kamala Harris hadn’t even been declared the winners of the election when members of their far-flung coalition began attacking one another: Blue Dog versus Democratic Socialist, the Squad versus Abigail Spanberger and other purple-district Dems.

“You would think that they would want to enjoy their victory for, like, 30 seconds. You would think that after toppling a sitting president, they would want a high five once,” Daily Beast Editor-in-Chief Noah Shachtman tells Molly Jong-Fast and Rick Wilson on a special edition of The New Abnormal.

Especially because there are two big run-off elections in Georgia this January—races that will determine whether Mitch McConnell runs the Senate or not.

Rick, for one, smells blood: “There may be some Republicans who now look at McConnell as the Alamo, but no one has ever like gotten up on a rainy January morning and thought, ‘My God, I must defend Mitch. McConnell's honor! He is one last knight standing on the hill!’”

Plus! Molly talks about the deeply weird dynamic of cable news hosts trying to get Trump to GTFO. Then she gets Rick to admit that Americans love a bit of socialism—when it’s called something else.

The gang ponders what constitutes a giant raft of horseshit. Rick addresses his GOP past. And Trumpists scramble to find new jobs. (“My favorite piece of intel from election day was from one sources in the campaign. I said, ‘What you doing?’ And the response was: ‘LinkedIn.’”)

Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.