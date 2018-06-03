Can Lessons from Vesuvius Help Hawaii?

ROME—One can only imagine what was going through the mind of the 30-year-old man whose skeletal lower half was just found under a refrigerator-sized rock in Pompeii before he was killed. He surely knew that Mt. Vesuvius was erupting—the blanket of ash and 12 mile high mushroom cloud should have been a pretty good clue.

But it was 79 A.D. and he would not have had the benefit of social media alerts and multi-dimensional lava flow maps to warn him away. He wouldn’t have even been distracted or slowed down by the temptation to take a selfie either.

Instead, archaeologists working on the new Regio V dig in Pompeii who found the ancient victim say he was quite literally running for his life. “His thorax was crushed by a large block of stone,” they say. “And the body hurled back by the force of pyroclastic flow in a desperate attempt to flee the fury of the eruption.”

The fact he was so apparently taken by surprise suggests that even a warning might not have saved him. There would have been no way then, or even now, to predict exactly what the volcano was going to spew from its crater. Earlier this month, archeologists found the remains of several horses that were apparently harnessed up to leave the area.

The discovery of the partial skeleton and animal remains at the new dig site gives archeologists hope they will find many more clues under the ancient ash. The unlucky man, who had a bone infection that could have given him a limp that might have slowed him down, had actually survived the first eruptive stage of the volcano, based on the discovery of the layer of ash under him that fell before he tried unsuccessfully to flee.

Archeologists have been rewriting Pompeii’s history for decades as they make more discoveries. It remains unclear just how many people perished during the various phases of the 79 A.D. eruption, but estimates range from 6,000 to 16,000 in Pompeii and nearby Herculaneum. Another 3,000 died when it erupted again in the 1600s.

Volcanologist Giuseppe Mastrolorenzo, an expert on Vesuvius’s particularities, says many of the recent victims discovered were literally “flash heated” as temperatures topped 550 degrees Fahrenheit. He says many of the bodies that were found “in motion” and had “no time to suffocate.”

Earlier bodies found closer to the volcano were in the terrified fetal positions, showing they clearly knew what was happening. Various surges of ash and lava created layers that archaeologists have been whittling away at for more than a century that help them identify the stages of the eruption and, by studying human reactions, whether they had any warning.

Each new discovery in Pompeii helps to further clarify just when and how people died, which serves to close gaps in history and to help scientists better understand volcanic eruption trends that can be used in predicting what happens in similar volcanoes.

All of this becomes extremely relevant in Hawaii, where the Kilauea volcano has been erupting for weeks. Civil protection authorities there already warn that the next phase of eruption could produce just the type of “refrigerator-sized boulders” that killed the man in Pompeii. Last week, the US Geological Survey issued a warning that “ballistic rocks” could come pelting down from Kilauea with very little warning.

Lava flows from dozens of fissures have created the potential for a catastrophic impact, but the US Geological Survey it will never reach the same magnitude as Vesuvius. According to Popular Science, the reason is that magma feeding Kilauea has a less-potent chemistry than more explosive volcanoes which makes it more conducive to gas escaping instead of building up.

“It’s like if you’re blowing bubbles in milk versus blowing bubbles into yogurt,” Volcanologist Erika Rader told Popular Science. If you blow bubbles into yogurt, it’s going to take longer for that gas too be released, and when it releases, it’s going to fling yogurt in your face.” Which is much better than a refrigerator sized boulder.