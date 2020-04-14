Can Putin Survive His Bungling of Coronavirus?

When the Russian parliament passed a constitutional amendment early last month that would enable President Vladimir Putin to run for two additional six-year terms after his current one expires in 2024, the reason put forth was simple, based on the Trump-like assertion that his rule has been just about perfect.

“ We don’t have much to brag about. ” — A somewhat chastened Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking Monday

“Putin knows much more than all of us,” declared the octogenarian parliamentarian Valentina Tereshkova, who has an aura of scientific credibility as a former cosmonaut and, in 1963, the first woman in space. “Why do we need to create some artificial constitutions?”

But that was five weeks ago, at a time when the Kremlin was pretending Russia might be spared the ravages of COVID-19. Since then the April 22 referendum that Putin expected to ratify his eternal incumbency has been postponed until some time after the deadly disruptive pandemic wave subsides—and Putin doesn’t look so smart after all.