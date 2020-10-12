Can Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Explain Ties to Hate Group that Backs Sterilizing Trans People?

In 2017, then-Senator Al Franken asked federal judicial nominee Professor Amy Coney Barrett a simple question: What is the nature of your relationship with the far-right legal advocacy organization Alliance Defending Freedom? At the time, Barrett pleaded ignorance about ADF’s sustained campaigns against LGBTQ people both in the United States and abroad.

“I’m invited to give a lot of talks as a law professor and it is not—I don’t know what all of ADF’s policy positions are,” Barrett told Franken. “It has never been my practice to investigate all of the policy positions of a group that invites me to speak.”

Now Barrett is President Donald Trump’s nominee to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. This time Senate Democrats have a deeper understanding of Barrett’s concerning history with ADF, an organization labeled an “anti-LGBT hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. They must use that understanding to put Barrett on the record about her long-time involvement with ADF, and its disturbing history of stridently anti-LGBTQ activism.