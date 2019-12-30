Can the Democrats Avoid a Circular Firing Squad This Primary Season?

So 2019 was pretty terrible. And yet we all know that 2020 could easily be worse.

Much worse.

Donald Trump could win. We all know that. It’s not hard to imagine at all. If you’re a liberal and you didn’t have to entertain Trumpy Uncle Joe for Christmas but instead enjoyed the relief of being surrounded by a like-minded group who shared outrage at Trump outing the whistleblower and sarcastically marveled at how you had to flush the toilet only once—yes, even then, you spent part of the last few days in the pits of despair.