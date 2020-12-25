Holiday Sale! Get a year of Beast Inside for only $19.99   

Can You Believe Your Eyes That All This Happened in 2020?

LET’S NOT DO THIS AGAIN

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty/AP/Reuters

From COVID-19 and civil-rights protests to the death of Kobe Bryant and a totally insane U.S. presidential election, 2020 was a year that shook the world to its core.

Sarah Rogers

Director of Photography