Can You Believe Your Eyes That All This Happened in 2020?
LET’S NOT DO THIS AGAIN
From COVID-19 and civil-rights protests to the death of Kobe Bryant and a totally insane U.S. presidential election, 2020 was a year that shook the world to its core.
2020 was a year no one asked for: A worldwide coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented election, devastating wildfires, racial injustice and subsequent protests, and one seriously questionable hair dye job. When looking back over the headlines of the year, it seems impossible that all that happened over the course of 12 months, and not 12 years.
Here, The Daily Beast photo team selects the best photos of a shitty year.