Canvas Tote Bags To Carry Groceries, Gym Clothes, Laptops, and More (And Look Good Doing It)

On a cold day in 2018, I ventured to an event with a friend of mine. We wandered through the pop-up and upon leaving, were gifted a tote bag full of goodies.

The tote itself, an Outdoor Voices canvas bag that I've seen countless times on the subway and streets of NYC, has remained my go-to for trips to Trader Joe's, or when I have to lug home books or products from Manhattan to Brooklyn. And, obviously I'm not the only one if not a day goes by when I wear it that I don't see another person with one too. The biggest issue, though, is the brand doesn't sell the bag on its own, which means you'll have to make your own Outdoor Voices purchase to get one for yourself.

The reusable tote bag is an easy Bingo square on anyone's board for what people in major cities have on them at all times. Governor Cuomo even stated on Sunday that he's proposing a ban on single-use plastic bags in NYC, which means reusable totes will be an even larger necessity. I personally have a stock pile of them in my office drawer and in a closet at home, just in case, and I tend to lend them to coworkers who need them as well. But these aren't your cheap, Gift With Purchase tote bags; these are bags that will withstand a beating through a flea market or subway commute and still look good.

My go-to totes are one that have some depth to them. Bags like this one from Coach have structure that will allow you to fit a ton of stuff in it, without an awkward bulges. It's 5" wide, which is more than enough room to fit anything you get from a quick trip to the grocery store. It also has the elusive top closure which is clutch for any sort of commute.

Straps that are double-stitched to the bag and aren't thin enough to cause shoulder pain are also incredibly important. Another good option is this large tote from United By Blue that will look at home at any famers' market or just toting around on the weekends.

In all honesty, Baggu's Duck Bag is the Holy Grail of canvas bags in my opinion. Not only is it deep and wide, it has top handles as well as an adjustable shoulder strap, and a snap top closure.

Here are a couple others that look good and will help you always be prepared.

