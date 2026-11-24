Vacation Hotspot Issues Wild Rabid Seal Warning
Potentially rabid seals have bitten 19 people this year.
Cape Town has urged swimmers and surfers to steer clear of seals amid concerns over a growing rabies outbreak ahead of South Africa’s summer holiday season. Nineteen seal bites have been reported in the city this year, including nine in a single attack on beginner surfers at family favorite Muizenberg Beach. Six of the victims were children. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) has advised beachgoers not to approach the animals, particularly for photographs or selfies. Authorities are monitoring the situation and removing seals displaying potentially rabid behavior. A total of 189 seal bites have been recorded across the Western Cape since late 2021. The World Organisation for Animal Health said more than 100 rabies cases had been confirmed in seals in South Africa and Namibia since 2024, with over 145 human exposure incidents reported by May. Experts say the outbreak represents the first known establishment of rabies in a wild marine mammal population.
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