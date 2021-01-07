Capitol Police Have Arrested Woman in a Wheelchair 15 Times—but Not MAGA Mob?

The pro-Trump thugs who charged up the Capitol steps on Wednesday were met with what seems like a different police department than 32-year-old disability activist Stephanie Woodward has encountered when being arrested at least 15 times.

Woodward had never been left with hard feelings, even after a half-dozen cops lifted her from her wheelchair, carried her out to the street, and set her on the sidewalk with her hands cuffed behind her back.

“I had a job to do and they had a job to do,” she said. “I wasn’t upset they were arresting me.”