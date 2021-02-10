Capitol Rioter After Rioter: We Were ‘Provoked’ by Trump

Rioters charged with insurrection and their attorneys agree: This is all Donald Trump’s fault. As the former president’s attorneys take to the Senate floor to absolve their client of inciting an insurrection, some of the most damning witnesses against him are the MAGA fanatics who say they were only following the commander-in-chief’s orders when they rampaged into the Capitol on Jan. 6.

In court filings and in interviews, attorneys for alleged rioters have argued that their clients’ culpability for the riot comes at a discount because they were inspired by Trump’s words to march down to the Capitol. It’s a novel defense but one that Trump’s former impeachment attorney, Alan Dershowitz, thinks is “frivolous” and doomed to failure. So what are the accused saying about how Trump inspired and directed the Capitol insurrection?

