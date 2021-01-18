Capitol Rioter Threatened to Shoot His Kids If They Snitched: Feds

The FBI on Monday announced charges against more alleged Capitol attackers, including a Texas member of a far-right militia.

Feds have previously unsealed criminal charges against dozens of people accused of storming the Capitol in a pro-Trump riot on January 6. Newly named among them are Nicolas Moncada, who was arrested by the FBI’s New York office, and Guy Reffitt, a Texan. Reffitt was allegedly a member of the militia group “Texas Freedom Force,” and threatened to shoot his children if they became “traitors” who turned him in.

Moncada is the latest of several men arrested in New York in connection to the riots. In a statement, the FBI said he was “now in custody for his role in assaulting the U.S. Capitol while our representatives were inside performing their Constitutional duties.” (Other New Yorkers arrested for their alleged participation in the attack include Dominic "Spaz" Pezzola, who wore a Proud Boys shirt while battering his way into the building.)

Reffitt, the Texas man busted for his alleged involvement in the attack, also had extremist ties, the FBI said. Reffitt attended the riot in a helmet outfitted with a camera, and what appeared to be a tactical vest, according to pictures included in court filings.

According to prosecutors, Reffitt was part of the Tex as Freedom Fighters, a militant group that lobbies to protect Confederate symbols, and has spent the past weeks on Twitter accusing the left of being the real rioters.

Reffitt allegedly admitted to his family that he’d participated in the attacks, telling the family that “we” (likely the TFF, according to a criminal filing) had “stormed the Capitol.” He also allegedly told family that he’d brought a gun with him to D.C.

Reffitt’s children allegedly were “disturbed” by his “extreme” statements. When they expressed alarm, he allegedly told them that “if you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors...traitors get shot.”

His wife provided information on the fight to investigators.