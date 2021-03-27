Capitol Rioter and ‘Straight Pride’ Troll Stiffs Lawyer, Hits New Rally While Out on Bail

A Massachusetts Trump supporter who openly associates with known neo-Nazis and took part in the Jan. 6 Capitol siege has stiffed his lawyer, and continues to attend far-right political rallies while under indictment, according to the man’s attorney and photographs provided to The Daily Beast.

At best, say legal experts, Mark Sahady’s behavior is bad optics and could serve to irritate the judge deciding his fate. At worst, his actions could potentially constitute a violation of the bail conditions set by the court.

“I have a motion to disappear from the case because (1) my client hasn’t paid me at all for work performed in this case and (2) he is not returning my phone calls,” defense attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo III told The Daily Beast in an email.