Captain Trump Steers America Toward Iceberg of Conspiracy Insanity

The other night I was a on a call with some friends, and they were talking about a video they’d seen called Plandemic. I listened. One friend was skeptical, the other less so. I hadn’t even heard of it, so I stayed quiet. After the conversation I looked up the video. I was horrified.

The video (I won’t link to it) features a discredited scientist called Dr. Judy Mikovits, and the thesis is that vaccines weaken the body’s immune system and cause people to be vulnerable to coronavirus. And that Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci are leading some global conspiracy to rule the world.

How had my sophisticated Manhattan friends believed any of this bunk? I was shocked but I probably shouldn’t have been. Plandemic has been discredited by every single reputable newspaper and magazine, but that seems not to penetrate the corners of the internet where the film is still celebrated.