My Favorite Face Mask Is Now Winter-Ready

The other day, as I walked down the street, I realized I hadn’t put on enough layers. I immediately went back upstairs and got changed. When I started towards the door, I began to think about how nice it would be to walk around in my puffer for the first time this year, sipping a coffee, staying warm, inside and out. But I realized there was one clothing item I had forgotten to change: my mask. Since it’s still such a new thing to all of us, I forget all the time that I have masks for certain situations—one for running, one that’s a little more dressier—and that I had recently been sent one that I had been told was perfect for winter.

And it is—I said earlier this year that Caraa makes my favorite mask—but they’ve made some well-needed adjustments and came up with a model better suited for winter weather. Upon taking it out of the package, I was met with the same lovely, pleated piece of fabric I found with their Universal Mask, only this time, it was noticeably thicker. When I wear it outside, even on windy days, my face remains warm and protected from the wind, something I’ve found the Universal Mask doesn’t do as well. The Winter Mask also features wider ear elastics, too, a nice touch so that they stay on your ears even when it’s windy, and they can sit securely around your ears even if you’re wearing a beanie. And since they are adjustable, I can make them shorter or longer to exact the perfect fit. The mask still has a nose wire to help keep it secure and in place, and the mask still comes in plenty of different colors: I really like the assorted dark color pack which includes five colors perfect for the end of fall and the onset of winter, but the marine and all black packs aren’t bad choices either.

That day was a prelude for the winter months to come—one filled with blustering winds that would’ve slapped my cheeks raw had I not been wearing this mask. I won’t go so far as saying winter’s my new favorite season, but I will say this: winter (the weather at least) is a lot more tolerable when I’m wearing this face mask.

5 Winter Adult Masks Buy on Caraa $ 26

