Cardi B Confronts Nicki Minaj at Fashion Week Party, Calls Her a ‘Pussy’

Late Friday night, while attending a Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York City’s Fashion Week at the ritzy Plaza Hotel, an altercation broke out between chart-topping rapper Cardi B and members of Nicki Minaj’s entourage.

According to E! News, “An insider tells us that Minaj was mingling with guests and keeping to herself when Cardi lunged at her and began shouting. Minaj then didn't move and continued on with her night.”

Video from various bystanders appears to show Cardi hurling one of her red heels in the direction of Minaj, before getting into a scuffle with Minaj’s pal Rah Ali, who like Cardi B got her start on the reality series Love & Hip Hop: New York. Cardi was escorted out of the venue by security, and her makeup appeared smudged.

After the incident, Cardi B took to Instagram to slam Minaj for her behavior towards her, writing, “I’ve let a lot of shit slide! I let you sneak diss me, I let you lie on me, I let you attempt to stop my bags, fuck up the way I eat! You’ve threatened other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fuckin with them!! I let you talk big shit about me!!”

“I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped a plea!! But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are fuckin off!! I’ve worked too hard and come too far to let anybody fuck with my success!!!!”

Cardi ended her rant by saying, “Bitches talk all that shit in they raps but in real life they pussy!! This shit really is for entertainment!!”

The beef between Minaj and Cardi goes back a little over a year, and up until the Plaza Hotel episode, seemed to be mostly coming from Minaj, who called out Cardi on the singles “Swish Swish” and “No Flags.” Then in April, after a bit of drama over the Migos track “Motor Sport” Minaj went on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show and addressed the Cardi situation, claiming, “I had never seen her show me genuine love in an interview and I can imagine how many girls wish they could’ve been on a song with Nicki Minaj.”

Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on the incident.