Cardi B Faces Down Pissed-Off Judge in Strip-Club Brawl Case

Cardi B arrived at Queens Criminal Court on Friday with what could best be described as an air of dour glamour.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, whose given name is Belcalis Almanzar, sported long rainbow hair (a la Tekshi 6ix9ine’s dye job), a black fur-collared jacket, and Louboutin booties. She had crystal-encrusted nails that sparkled with each minuscule hand movement.

She donned a wide-brimmed, Fedora-esque hat upon entering court, as well as large sunglasses, almost reminiscent of the old Hollywood vibe of her Marilyn Monroe getup when she surrendered to cops in October for an alleged strip-club melee.

Almanzar's appearance comes several days after she announced her split with Migos member Offset, whose alleged infidelity may have spurred her legal woes.

Just as she arrived at the Queens court, The Recording Academy announced the rapper had been nominated for six Grammy Awards, including Best Album and Best Record.

She was allegedly involved in the August brawl at Angel's NYC strip club. The rapper had purportedly thought that one of two bartenders working that evening—who happen to be sisters—had hooked up with Offset. Almanzar's entourage is accused of attacking these sisters with bottles and chairs, according to reports.

Almanzar, 26, skipped the initial court appearance in her case earlier this week—prompting a stern Judge Scott Dunn to warn that he would likely issue a bench warrant for her arrest if she was MIA again.

Cardi B's absence on Monday was particularly annoying for prosecutors—they wanted a bench warrant issued that morning—because she had already received one adjournment.

Prosecutor Ryan Nicolosi asked Dunn for $2,500 in bail on Friday, saying the “Defendant appears to come when it’s convenient for her.”

While Nicolosi spoke, Almanzar didn’t hesitate to throw shade at him, standing with her hands clasped behind her back.

“That amount may seem inconsequential to her, but if she doesnt show up, it will be forfeited,” he continued.

Jeff Kern, one of Almanzar's lawyers, pointed out to Dunn that the rapper did show up this morning, adding: “My client has no criminal record.”

Dunn, who appeared bemused during the proceeding, denied Nicolosi's request for bail.

“Based on the fact that you complied, I am releasing you on your own recognizance,” he said.

Almanzar’s mood appeared to lift when she walked out of the courtroom. She flashed a megawatt smile and lifted an index finger triumphantly as she walked out.

She did not appear to say anything when repeatedly asked about her split with Offset, however.