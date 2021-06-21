This Hilarious Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition Game is Nearly Half-Off on Amazon Prime Day

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition, 44% off

This eyebrow-raising, 8+ game has nearly 5,000 five-star ratings.

Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.

Cards Against Humanity: Family Edition is a game that will have you and your kids laughing until you cry. It has the same spirit as the adults-only original, but with 600 cards that are kid-safe and, the makers say, have been tested by thousands of families. There are nearly 5,000 consumer reviews that back up that claim. Just think about it: what’s another time you’ll be able to say “Filling my butt with spaghetti” or “A cloud that rains diarrhea” and have it sound totally normal?

Cards Against Humanity: Family Shop at Amazon $

Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.