Cards Against Humanity Plans to Stop Donald Trump’s Wall by Buying Land on the Mexican Border

In 2017, many have felt they need to take action to thwart President Trump’s agenda. The list of anti-Trumpers now includes a card game.

As part of a holiday promotion, Cards Against Humanity, a card game known for highlighting outlandish, politically incorrect subjects, has taken it upon themselves to stop Trump’s Mexican border-wall idea by simply purchasing land at the United States-Mexico border.

The game has dubbed its effort “Cards Against Humanity Saves America.”

“It’s 2017 and the government’s being run by a toilet,” the game’s website reads. “We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America.”

“There’s no time for questions—now is the time to act,” the site continues.

Their plan is quite simple: Consumers will give Cards Against Humanity $15, they will send out “six America-saving surprises” to donors throughout December.

“It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

In a video, the Chicago-based company announced they have already purchased “acres of land on the U.S.-Mexico border—and didn’t build a wall on it.”

While Cards Against Humanity Saves America is technically a promotion, the company did actually purchase a plot of land along the Mexican border and have hired a law firm that specializes in eminent domain.

And if you are a fan of the game and are worried this new effort has suddenly made Cards Against Humanity politically correct, it hasn’t.

They’re just being “regular correct.”